Schools from across Lancashire have all held their leavers proms over the last few weeks.
Amongst the well dressed prom-goers some also went the extra mile by arriving in – what can only be described as – spectacular vehicles.
From the sporty sleek to the classic and the wacky, take a look at some of the best vehicles seen dropping off prom-goers below:
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.