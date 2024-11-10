Your child’s first day of school is a treasured day so for another year, we are marking this special occasion with these super sweet picture galleries.

The Lancashire Post made its annual visit to school across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre to capture this memorable chapter in the lives of our special young ones.

Below are our third set of 31 pictures showing the happy youngsters smiling side-by-side with their new friends as they settle into their first year of school life.

See if you can spot your little ones and don’t worry if you can’t - we’ve more pictures coming soon!

New starters at Inskip St Peter's Primary School

New starters at Great Eccleston Copp Church of England Primary School

New starters at Lea Endowed Primary School