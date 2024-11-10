31 super cute pictures of primary school starters from across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Nov 2024, 14:16 BST

September was an exciting yet daunting time for parents and reception age children as they embarked on the learning journey for the first time.

Your child’s first day of school is a treasured day so for another year, we are marking this special occasion with these super sweet picture galleries.

The Lancashire Post made its annual visit to school across Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre to capture this memorable chapter in the lives of our special young ones.

Below are our third set of 31 pictures showing the happy youngsters smiling side-by-side with their new friends as they settle into their first year of school life.

See if you can spot your little ones and don’t worry if you can’t - we’ve more pictures coming soon!

Inskip St Peter's Primary School

1. New starters at Inskip St Peter's Primary School

Inskip St Peter's Primary School | National World Photo: National World

Great Eccleston Copp Primary School

2. New starters at Great Eccleston Copp Church of England Primary School

Great Eccleston Copp Primary School | National World Photo: National World

Lea Endowed Primary School

3. New starters at Lea Endowed Primary School

Lea Endowed Primary School | National World Photo: National World

Lea Community Primary School (Innovators)

4. New starters at Lea Community Primary School (Innovators)

Lea Community Primary School (Innovators) | National World Photo: National World

