29 glamorous pics from AKS Lytham's 2025 Sixth Form Ball

AKS Lytham held their Sixth Form Ball at The Villa in Wrea Grean on Friday, June 20.
A school spokesperson said: “It was wonderful event, and the students truly deserved to celebrate after a fantastic year of hard work, dedication and achievements.
“We wish all of our students the best in their future endeavours and thank them for all the have contributed during their time at AKS Lytham.”
Take a look at some of the photos from the celebratory night below...
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.