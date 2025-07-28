29 glamorous pics from AKS Lytham's 2025 Sixth Form Ball

Published 28th Jul 2025

Next up in our prom coverage, we take a look at the glamorous lot from AKS Lytham.

AKS Lytham held their Sixth Form Ball at The Villa in Wrea Grean on Friday, June 20.

A school spokesperson said: “It was wonderful event, and the students truly deserved to celebrate after a fantastic year of hard work, dedication and achievements.

“We wish all of our students the best in their future endeavours and thank them for all the have contributed during their time at AKS Lytham.”

Take a look at some of the photos from the celebratory night below...

1. AKS Lytham prom 1

Look at all those gorgeous dresses!

2. AKS Lytham prom 2

You all look very smart

3. AKS Lytham prom 3

Six sophisticated ladies

4. AKS Lytham prom 4

