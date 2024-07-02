Penwortham Girls' High School: 23 pictures from the 2024 PGHS prom at Ribby Hall Hotel

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 12:34 BST

Kicking off the prom season, we take a look at the lovely ladies from the Penwortham Girls’ High School prom.

Penwortham Girls’ High School’s prom took place on Thursday, June 27 at the Woodlands Suite in Ribby Hall, Wrea Green this year.

Sharing a selection of photos from the celebratory evening to X/Twitter, a spokesperson from PGHS said: “Year 11 had a fabulous evening at their Valedictory Dinner last night at Ribby Hall.”

Take a look at 23 pictures from the PGHS prom below...

Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.

23 pictures from PGHS prom

1. Penwortham Girls' High School prom

23 pictures from PGHS prom | submit

Visions in blue by the prom sign

2. PGHS prom

Visions in blue by the prom sign | submit

Three beautiful ladies outside Ribby Hall

3. PGHS prom

Three beautiful ladies outside Ribby Hall | submit

A trio of leavers in their glam dresses

4. PGHS prom

A trio of leavers in their glam dresses | submit

