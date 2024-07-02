Penwortham Girls’ High School’s prom took place on Thursday, June 27 at the Woodlands Suite in Ribby Hall, Wrea Green this year.
Sharing a selection of photos from the celebratory evening to X/Twitter, a spokesperson from PGHS said: “Year 11 had a fabulous evening at their Valedictory Dinner last night at Ribby Hall.”
Take a look at 23 pictures from the PGHS prom below...
Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.