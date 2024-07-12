As many students in Preston finish their primary school journeys, we wanted to collate pictures of some Year 6 classes.
Many of these children will be going into different secondary schools in the area so these pictures will serve as fond memories in the future.
So here are 23 magnificent pictures of Preston primary school leavers:
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.