23 fabulously sweet pictures of Lancashire school starters from across Burnley

By John Deehan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:38 BST

As momentous milestones go, your child’s first day at school is undoubtedly one of the biggest.

Lots of smiles (a few tears no doubt), and a special day that will live long in the memory.

Scroll though our gallery to see hundreds of Burnley youngsters starting their journey into the world of education.

1. Rosewood Primary Class RW

. Photo: NA

2. Barden Primary School - Chicks Class

. Photo: NA

3. Barden Primary School - Eaglets Class

. Photo: NA

4. Barden Primary School - Owlets Class

. Photo: NA

