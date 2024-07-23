Students arrived in style to their Year 11 prom as a school in Rawtenstall held their annual night of celebration.

All Saints' Roman Catholic High School, located on Haslingden Road, put on the prom in order to celebrate the friendship and achievements of the Year 11 class of 2024.

Year 11 Pastoral Leader, Miss Starkie said: “On Wednesday July 3 we had our annual Year 11 prom. It was an absolutely wonderful evening and the pupils and staff had a brilliant night.

“The Year 11 Prom of 2024 was not just an event; it was a celebration of friendship, achievements, and the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.

“It was a night to remember, filled with moments that will be cherished for years to come. I would like to personally thank all pupils and parents of the class of 2024.

“Thank you for all the laughs and for being such an amazing year group. I'm so proud of each and every one of you and I have been so blessed and privileged being your Year Leader.

“I wish you all the very best in your next chapter. Go and be fabulous! Miss Starkie.”

