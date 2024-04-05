Ofsted - the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills - inspects and reports on anywhere that provides education for young people in England, including schools, nurseries and childminders.

Schools or organisations are inspected every four years or 30 months depending on their status.

Many parents rely on Ofsted ratings to help them choose a school or nursery.

Here are 22 secondary schools in and around Blackpool that were rated 'outstanding' and 'good' by Ofsted:

1 . Park Community Academy, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 9H Inspectors found Park Community Academy is a school where “everyone is welcome,” and “the school’s tenacious approach to enabling pupils to overcome their barriers to learning helps them to thrive.” Photo Sales

2 . Pear Tree School, Station Road, Kirkham, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 2HA Inspectors said "pupils enjoy an exciting and ambitious curriculum that gives them the tools that they need to become independent and confident adults. Photo Sales

3 . Thornton-Cleveleys Red Marsh School, Holly Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY5 4HH Inspectors said "this exceptional school’s core values of learn, care, challenge and share are at the heart of everything it does." Photo Sales

4 . Preston Muslim Girls High School, Deepdale Mill Street, Preston, PR1 5BY The report said: "A calm and respectful atmosphere pervades Preston Muslim Girls High School. Pupils’ conduct reflects the school’s values of patience, modesty, gratitude, humility and sincerity. Pupils are kind to each other and they show respect for staff and visitors to the school." Photo Sales