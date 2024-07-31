22 schools across Lancashire learned how Ofsted inspectors rate their setting in July

By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 16:08 BST

Last month, 22 schools and nurseries across Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools that received reports in July below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in July

1. Schools with Ofsted reports in July 2024

All the schools across Lancashire who received new Ofsted reports in July | David Jones/PA Wire

Report published July 1 following an inspection on May 15-16. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: happy, welcoming school; pupils behave and acheive extremely well; pupils experience the very best education. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

2. Cribden House School

Report published July 1 following an inspection on May 15-16. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: happy, welcoming school; pupils behave and acheive extremely well; pupils experience the very best education. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps

Report published July 2 following an inspection on May 14-16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve well and behaviour continuosly improves; range of opportunities to develop their life skills. Improvements needed: a few areas of the curriculum are not as well thought through as they could be; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Cambian Red Rose School

Report published July 2 following an inspection on May 14-16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve well and behaviour continuosly improves; range of opportunities to develop their life skills. Improvements needed: a few areas of the curriculum are not as well thought through as they could be; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Report published July 2 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: pupils behave well; range of trips and clubs. Improvements needed: In several subjects,clearly identify the important information that pupils should learn and when; subject leadership; curriculum adaption for SEND. Previous inspection: Good.

4. Hornby Saint Margaret's Church of England Primary School

Report published July 2 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: pupils behave well; range of trips and clubs. Improvements needed: In several subjects,clearly identify the important information that pupils should learn and when; subject leadership; curriculum adaption for SEND. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

