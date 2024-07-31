22 schools across Lancashire learned how Ofsted inspectors rate their setting in July

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools that received reports in July below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools with Ofsted reports in July 2024
2. Cribden House School
Report published July 1 following an inspection on May 15-16. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: happy, welcoming school; pupils behave and acheive extremely well; pupils experience the very best education. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
3. Cambian Red Rose School
Report published July 2 following an inspection on May 14-16. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: ambitious curriculum; pupils achieve well and behaviour continuosly improves; range of opportunities to develop their life skills. Improvements needed: a few areas of the curriculum are not as well thought through as they could be; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Hornby Saint Margaret's Church of England Primary School
Report published July 2 following an inspection on March 12-13. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: pupils behave well; range of trips and clubs. Improvements needed: In several subjects,clearly identify the important information that pupils should learn and when; subject leadership; curriculum adaption for SEND. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
