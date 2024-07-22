Ashton Community Science College held their 2024 prom at Bartle Hall Hotel on Wednesday, July 3.
Prom attendees were given a red carpet welcome as they arrived at the grand hotel in Preston ready to party.
Take a look at 21 photos from the celebratory day below:
1. Ashton's 2024 prom
A gallery of photos from Ashton Community Science College's 2024 prom | submit
2. Ashton's 2024 prom
A prom goer arrives in car that perfectly matches her dress! | submit
3. Ashton's 2024 prom
A young couple pose in front of a funky camper van | submit
4. Ashton's 2024 prom
A trio of lovely ladies | submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.