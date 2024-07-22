21 photos from Ashton Community Science College's 2024 prom held at Bartle Hall

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 13:37 BST

Prom season may be coming to an end but take a look at 21 fantastic pics of Ashton Community Science College pupils enjoying theirs this year.

Ashton Community Science College held their 2024 prom at Bartle Hall Hotel on Wednesday, July 3.

Prom attendees were given a red carpet welcome as they arrived at the grand hotel in Preston ready to party.

Take a look at 21 photos from the celebratory day below:

A gallery of photos from Ashton Community Science College's 2024 prom

1. Ashton's 2024 prom

A gallery of photos from Ashton Community Science College's 2024 prom | submit

Photo Sales
A prom goer arrives in car that perfectly matches her dress!

2. Ashton's 2024 prom

A prom goer arrives in car that perfectly matches her dress! | submit

Photo Sales
A young couple pose in front of a funky camper van

3. Ashton's 2024 prom

A young couple pose in front of a funky camper van | submit

Photo Sales
A trio of lovely ladies

4. Ashton's 2024 prom

A trio of lovely ladies | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Preston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice