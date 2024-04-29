21 of the best colleges and education centres in Lancashire - including centres in Preston and Blackpool

Achieving a good or outstanding Ofsted rating is no easy feat. Here are the Lancashire centres that received this achievement.

By Sam Quine
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:18 BST

Ofsted have published their reports on multiple colleges and education centres in Lancashire.

The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills have inspected services that offer education and skills training.

Those services that received a good Ofsted rating can expect another inspection within five years whilst those that achieve an outstanding rating can expect routine inspections in order to retain their achievement.

Here are the 21 colleges and education services that received either a good or outstanding Ofsted rating:

Adelphi Building, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2HE | Ofsted Rating: Good

1. UCLan

Adelphi Building, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2HE | Ofsted Rating: Good

Fulwood Campus, St Vincent's Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8UR | Ofsted Rating: Good

2. Preston College

Fulwood Campus, St Vincent's Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8UR | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Preston College

University House, Bailrigg, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4YW | Ofsted Rating: Good

3. University of Lancaster

University House, Bailrigg, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4YW | Ofsted Rating: Good

Langdale Road, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3DQ | Ofsted Rating: Good

4. Runshaw College

Langdale Road, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3DQ | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Runshaw College

