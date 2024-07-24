This year, the private school AKS Lytham held their Sixth Form Ball on Friday, June 21 at The Villa in Wrea Green.
A three course meal was followed by a DJ and students were able to celebrate the evening in a 360 degree photo and video booth.
Below are 21 photos of pupils - and teachers! - looking very gamorous as they enjoy their end of year celebrations.
