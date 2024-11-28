21 adorable pictures of new Lancashire primary school starters from across Pendle

By John Deehan
Published 28th Nov 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 13:39 BST

September was a momentous month for children across the country as thousands of eager youngsters embarked on their educational journeys, stepping into the world of primary school for the very first time.

To celebrate this significant milestone, we have been showcasing photographs of school starters, capturing the excitement and anticipation of this new chapter. Here’s the latest batch from Pendle:

1. Coates Lane Primary School

2. Blacko Primary School

3. Great Marsden St John's Primary School

4. St John Southworth RC Primary School

