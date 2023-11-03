News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man accused of murdering football fan in street fight found guilty
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
New Longton All SaintsNew Longton All Saints
New Longton All Saints

20 pictures of your cute kids from the Lancashire Post's First Days school special including New Longton All Saints, Newton Bluecoat CofE, St Andrews CE

It’s a proud moment for every parent.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT

And the Lancashire Post makes a point of celebrating all those children who start school each and every year.

Don’t worry though if you missed the paper edition, you can still get back copies of The Gazette from our subscriptions at [email protected].

They are a fantastic set of pictures, full of precious memories, so if you want to buy a copy of the photographs call ABC Portraits Bernadette on 07785275233.

Newton Bluecoat CofE

1. Newton Bluecoat CofE.jpg

Newton Bluecoat CofE Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
St Andrews CE

2. St Andrews CE - RA.jpg

St Andrews CE Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
St Francis Catholic

3. St Francis Catholic.jpg

St Francis Catholic Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
St Andrews CE

4. St Andrews CE - RS.jpg

St Andrews CE Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Lancashire PostThe Gazette