Alston Lane Catholic Primary SchoolAlston Lane Catholic Primary School
Alston Lane Catholic Primary School

20 pictures of your cute kids from the Lancashire Post's First Days school special including Alston Lane, Ashton Primary School and Brabins Endowed Chipping

It’s a proud moment for every parent.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:16 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT

And the Lancashire Post makes a point of celebrating all those children who start school each and every year.

Don’t worry though if you missed the paper edition, you can still get back copies of The Gazette from our subscriptions at [email protected].

They are a fantastic set of pictures, full of precious memories, so if you want to buy a copy of the photographs call ABC Portraits Bernadette on 07785275233.

Ashton Primary School

1. Ashton Primary School .jpg

Ashton Primary School Photo: UGC

Brabins Endowed Chipping

2. Brabins Endowed Chipping.jpg

Brabins Endowed Chipping Photo: UGC

BARTON ST LAWRENCE CE

3. BARTON ST LAWRENCE CE.jpg

BARTON ST LAWRENCE CE Photo: UGC

Barnacre Rd Primary

4. Barnacre Rd Primary_.jpg

Barnacre Rd Primary Photo: UGC

