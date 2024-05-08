20 of the best and worst-rated schools in East Lancashire - including schools in Accrington and Clitheroe

These schools have been given a rating from Ofsted, here are 20 of the best and worst-rated schools in the area.

By Sam Quine
Published 8th May 2024, 12:55 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 14:53 BST

According to Ofsted, schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

If a school requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Looking at reports published by Ofsted, we have compiled a list of 10 schools that achieved an outstanding rating and 10 which were deemed inadequate or requires improvement.

So here is a list of 10 outstanding and 10 inadequate/requires improvement schools in East Lancashire - including schools in Accrington and Clitheroe.

1. Clitheroe Royal Grammar School (Outstanding Schools)

2. Langho and Billington St Leonards Church of England Primary School.png

3. Clitheroe Pendle Primary School

4. Whitegate Nursery School

