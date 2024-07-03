Archbishop Temple CofE High School in Fulwood held their prom at the Marriott Hotel on Thursday, June 27 with many of the leavers turning up to the occasion in show stopping vehicles.

A school spokesperson told the Post: “Pupils and staff were in a celebratory mood on Thursday 27th June as our year 11 leavers enjoyed their school prom at the beautifully decorated Marriott Hotel.

“It was exciting to watch everyone arriving dressed up in smart suits and beautiful dresses, walking down the red carpet and into the venue.

“Whilst enjoying a mocktail upon arrival pupils had time to catch up with friends and staff before a delicious two-course meal was served. They then danced the night away with their friends at a fabulous disco. “

Take a look at 19 photos from the day below:

