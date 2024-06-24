A primary school in Penwortham saw its brand new library open and the Mayor was on hand to cut the ribbon.

Penwortham Primary School has seen a number of improvements happen around the school recently with their new library being the latest.

The library will offer children an opportunity to start their reading journey’s with books supplied by the school and it will also serve as a quiet space for budding bookworms.

The grand opening of the library, which was on Friday June 14th, saw the Mayor of Penwortham, Cllr David Shaw attend to cut the ribbon to the exciting project.

He was joined by a number of excited students who posed for pictures and were among the first to see the inside of the library and its contents.

Penwortham Primary School recently featured in our list of 15 of the best-performing school in South Ribble and the school has had a number of events to go alongside its good academic scores.

These include a new wellness suite in school to support their ongoing drive for mental health and they will also be opening a new forest school and nursery in September.

Here is 19 magnificent pictures of Penwortham Primary School’s new library:

