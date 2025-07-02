19 glamorous pictures from Penwortham Girls' High School 2025 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:01 BST

We continue our prom coverage with this glamorous gallery from Penwortham Girls’ High School.

Penwortham Girls’ High School held their 2025 prom on Wednesday, June 25at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green.

Take a look at photos from the celebratory event below...

Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.

Take a look at 19 photos from Penwortham Girls' High School’s 2025 prom

1. PGHS prom 1

Take a look at 19 photos from Penwortham Girls' High School's 2025 prom

Now that's some prom transportation...

2. PGHS prom 2

Now that's some prom transportation...

Another prom arrival via lorry!

3. PGHS prom 3

Another prom arrival via lorry!

An array of colours!

4. PGHS prom 4

An array of colours!

