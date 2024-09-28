19 fascinating pictures show Preston's Tulketh High School frozen in time 16 years after closing

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 28th Sep 2024, 14:39 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 18:35 BST
Plans were this week unveiled to build a new Preston secondary school on the former Tulketh High site in Ingol.

The old building stayed standing at its former home on Tag Lane from its closure in the summer of 2008 – by which point it had been renamed Tulketh Community Sports College - until it was finally flattened earlier this year.

Just before demolition work began, our cameras got a tour which gave a glimpse into school life in decades gone by.

>» READ THE FULL STORY HERE: New Preston secondary school planned amid claim 'it's in the wrong place'

1. The former Tulketh High School shortly before it was demolished

. Photo: Neil Cross

Related topics:Preston