17 worst Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-level performance

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

With A-level results day just over two weeks away, we’ve taken a look at which Lancashire schools and colleges fared the worst the last time around...

We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.

These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 17 Lancashire schools and colleges with the worst A level progress scores below...

Take a look at the 17 worst Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance

1. Worst Lancashire schools & colleges for A-Levels

Take a look at the 17 worst Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Lancaster school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.11 which is below average.

2. Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

The Lancaster school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.11 which is below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Accrington school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average.

3. Accrington St Christopher's Church of England High School

The Accrington school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Leyland college has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average.

4. Runshaw College

The Leyland college has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.16 which is below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice