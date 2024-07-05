17 celebrities honoured by UCLan as Steve Pemberton joins the famous list

Inside No.9 and The League of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton, who grew up in Chorley, will receive an Honorary Fellowship on Friday, July 12 to acknowledge his significant contribution to acting, writing and directing.

Joining Steve in the UCLan honours list next week will also be actress Mandip Gill, a former UCLan graduate best known for her roles on Doctor Who and Hollyoaks, as well as former Lancashire and England cricketer Alex Hartley from Blackburn.

Running from July 8-12 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will see more than 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below: