17 celebrities honoured by UCLan as Steve Pemberton joins the famous list

By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:50 BST

As three well known TV and sports stars will next week receive a special award from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), we take a look at other celebrities who have been honoured by the university.

Inside No.9 and The League of Gentlemen star Steve Pemberton, who grew up in Chorley, will receive an Honorary Fellowship on Friday, July 12 to acknowledge his significant contribution to acting, writing and directing.

Joining Steve in the UCLan honours list next week will also be actress Mandip Gill, a former UCLan graduate best known for her roles on Doctor Who and Hollyoaks, as well as former Lancashire and England cricketer Alex Hartley from Blackburn.

Running from July 8-12 in the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, UCLan’s degree and award celebrations will see more than 4,000 students don their academic caps and gowns.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below:

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire.

Celebs honored by UCLan

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire.

Actor, writer and direct, honoured in 2024.

Steve Pemberton

Actor, writer and direct, honoured in 2024.

Actress, honored in 2024.

Mandip Gill

Actress, honored in 2024.

Former cricketer, honored in 2024.

Alex Hartley

Former cricketer, honored in 2024.

