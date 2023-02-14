1,600 Blackpool children performed in an annual week-long music festival at the Winter Gardens
Talented children from across Blackpool took part in a week-long music festival at the Winter Gardens where they performed everything from showtunes to modern hits.
38 schools performed between 6 – 10 Feb 2023, including all three special schools, plus the BMS Youth Concert Band, BASSO Orchestra and First Beat Orchestra (Westminster Primary Academy).
1,600 children joined in with the live celebration of music, dance and drama, presented by Blackpool Music Service last week. It included musical performances from Aladdin, The Lion King, High School Musical, and many more.
Andrew White, Music Adviser for Blackpool Music Service, based on Cherry Tree Road, said: ‘This is our 20th year to host Schools Alive and Blackpool Schools and children we certainly the stars. Their music making, singing, dancing and acting talent has been breathtaking. We have so many young talented children in Blackpool and this event highlights just how good they are and what a wonderful future they all have in the entertainment business.”
For more info or to buy a recording of the event, visit https://www.blackpoolmusicservice.co.uk/