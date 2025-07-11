15 fabulous photos from Albany Academy's 2025 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 14:09 BST

Our prom coverage next up turns to Chorley and the celebrations for Albany Academy’s pupils.

Albany Academy held their 2025 prom at Beeston Manor in Preston in on Thursday, July 3.

Take a look at 15 fabulous photos from Albany Academy’s prom below...

Do you want to feature in a 2025 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom

A large group in front of their limo

1. Albany prom 1

A large group in front of their limo | submit

Photo Sales
Two prom couples pose for a photo

2. Albany prom 2

Two prom couples pose for a photo | submit

Photo Sales
Lovely dresses ladies

3. Albany prom 3

Lovely dresses ladies | submit

Photo Sales
A glamorous arrival

4. Albany prom 4

A glamorous arrival | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PromsChorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice