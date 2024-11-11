Children will build many of their key academic skills during their time at primary school.

From reading, to maths, to the equally important learning that happens outside of the classroom, these years pave the way for whatever comes next in a young person’s life. That’s why it is so important that parents can trust their child’s primary school will help nurture and develop these budding skills - making sure children are ready for secondary school and beyond.

We’ve created a league table of state-funded primary schools across the Blackpool Council area, based on the percentage of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2022-23 school year (the most up-to-date data available, until finalised data for the 2024 school year is published in December or January) who met the government’s expected standards in three essential school skills: reading, writing and maths. We’ve selected only schools which met or surpassed both the local authority area’s average, and the national average.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, meaning that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 13 primary schools in Blackpool that rose to the occasion:

1 . Kincraig Primary School One of two schools to take out the top spot, Kincraig is a primary school in the Bispham area. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted, and has about 226 children on its roll. In the 2022/23 school year, 93% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths, compared to averages of 54% locally and 60% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Westcliff Primary Academy Westcliff is a similarly sized primary school in the Bispham area. It too was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted, and has a roll size of about 220. In the 2022/23 school year, it also had 93% of its pupils meet the government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths, compared to averages of 54% locally and 60% nationally. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Anchorsholme Primary Academy This is a slightly larger primary school in the Anchorsholme area. It too was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted, and has a roll size of about 613. In the 2022/23 school year, 73% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths, compared to averages of 54% locally and 60% nationally. | Google Photo Sales