12 universities in the North West ranked best to worst - including UCLan, Edge Hill University and Lancaster

Here are the best and worst universities in the North West, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

This includes Lancaster University, Edge Hill University and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan)

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

“It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic.

“Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

“It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help.”

This is where the region’s universities ranked in the academic league table:

The full list can be found at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/uk-university-rankings.

1 . 12 universities in the North West ranked best to worst . Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Lancaster University North West Ranking: 1/ National Ranking: 14 Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . University of Manchester North West Ranking: 2/ National Ranking: 23 Photo: Contibuted Photo Sales