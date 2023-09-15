News you can trust since 1886
12 universities in the North West ranked best to worst - including UCLan, Edge Hill University and Lancaster

Here are the best and worst universities in the North West, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:01 BST

Universities in the North West have been ranked from best to worst in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024.

This includes Lancaster University, Edge Hill University and the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan)

The league table encompasses data including graduate prospects, degree results, research quality, and student satisfaction and experience

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

“It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic.

“Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

“It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help.”

This is where the region’s universities ranked in the academic league table:

The full list can be found at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/uk-university-rankings.

.

North West Ranking: 1/ National Ranking: 14

2. Lancaster University

North West Ranking: 1/ National Ranking: 14

North West Ranking: 2/ National Ranking: 23

3. University of Manchester

North West Ranking: 2/ National Ranking: 23

North West Ranking: 3/ National Ranking: 29

4. University of Liverpool

North West Ranking: 3/ National Ranking: 29

