12 fabulous pics from Kirkham Grammar School’s 2025 Sixth Form prom

Tallan Gill, Head at Kirkham Grammar School: “The Sixth Form Ball was an unforgettable evening. It was wonderful to see our pupils dressed up, confident and enjoying themselves. The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter, celebration, and a real sense of achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication this cohort has shown throughout their time at Kirkham Grammar. They are an exceptional group of young people, and I look forward to seeing all that they go on to achieve.”