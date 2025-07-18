12 fabulous pics from Kirkham Grammar School’s 2025 Sixth Form prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

As prom season continues, we take a look at the celebrations held at Kirkham Grammar School.

Kirkham Grammar School held their Sixth Form Ball for their Year 12 and 13 pupils at the school on Friday, June 20.

Tallan Gill, Head at Kirkham Grammar School: “The Sixth Form Ball was an unforgettable evening. It was wonderful to see our pupils dressed up, confident and enjoying themselves. The atmosphere was electric, filled with laughter, celebration, and a real sense of achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of the hard work and dedication this cohort has shown throughout their time at Kirkham Grammar. They are an exceptional group of young people, and I look forward to seeing all that they go on to achieve.”

Take a look at photos 12 photos from the night below...

Do you want to feature in a 2025 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom

A fabulous group of ladies

1. Kirkham Grammar School prom 1

A fabulous group of ladies

Five smart gentlemen

2. Kirkham Grammar School prom 2

Five smart gentlemen

A trio of sophisticated prom goers

3. Kirkham Grammar School prom 3

A trio of sophisticated prom goers

Three lovely ladies

4. Kirkham Grammar School prom 4

Three lovely ladies

