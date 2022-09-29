Jay Mehta is a year 7 pupil at Archbishop Temple High School who says he has a passion for robotics and coding, and wants to help everyone learn about programming.

As part of his mission, Jay has been conducting coding and robotics workshops all over the country since he was seven, including 60 plus around Preston, and so far, he has taught more than a 1000 adults and children.

Earlier this month, the BBC asked if they could film one of Jay’s workshops for a feature on coding for children, and his teaching session at Eldon Primary School on Tuesday, September 27 was the chosen slot.

Preston lad Jay Mehta teaches coding to pupils at Eldon Primary School in front of the BBC Newsround cameras.

The BBC film crews stood aside as an “excited” Jay taught the young Eldon pupils how to code a cat and mouse game.

Jay, who hopes to become a coding or robotics engineer, said: “I thought I would be very nervous with the cameras and reporters around me but to my surprise, I wasn’t at all!

"I really enjoyed the process of recording the session and was really impressed by the type of equipment used by the BBC to record it.

“The children enjoyed programming a video game and at the end they were very pleased that they were able to create a video game of their own. The response from the children was amazing and it was really pleasing to see so many take keen interest in coding. Some children also wanted to make a career in coding!

Jay teaching the Eldon pupils how to code.

"I felt really good that I had been able to share my knowledge with all kinds of children like neurodiverse children, deaf children and even gifted children.

"I hope to carry on my mission to encourage children all over the UK to learn coding or even take up coding as a hobby.”

Melissa Power, the Deputy Headteacher at Eldon Primary School added: “At Eldon, we are passionate about children leading on learning, so we were thrilled to welcome Jay Mehta to deliver a creative coding session with our Year 6 class.

The BBC Newsround team stood aside to film Jay teaching.