11 fantastic pictures of this year's nursery school leavers in Burnley

Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST

All say aww! These are the 2024 nursery school leavers in Burnley.

We think you’ll agree these pictures marking a momentous occasion in the children’s lives are incredibly cute.

And we’re sure all the proud parents and other family members will enjoy looking at them:

1. Cherry Fold Community Primary School

2. Giant Leap Childcare & Learning Centre

3. Giant Leap Childcare & Learning Centre

4. Go Outdoors Nature Play & Learning Centre

