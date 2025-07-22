11 amazing photos from Ashton Community Science College’s 2025 prom

The Preston school says that elegance, laughter, and unforgettable memories filled the air as its Year 11 students gathered for their leaver’s prom at the stunning Bartle Hall, on Wednesday July 2.

The historic country house provided the perfect backdrop for an evening of celebration and reflection.

Dressed to impress, students arrived in a dazzling array of gowns and suits in an assortment of carriages, greeted by proud staff and parents, a red-carpet entrance, and the warm summer glow.

The venue’s beautifully decorated room then set the stage for a night of dancing, dining, and heartfelt goodbyes.

Headteacher Miss S Asquith praised the students for their resilience and achievements: “This cohort has shown remarkable determination and spirit. Tonight is a celebration of all they’ve accomplished and the bright futures that lie ahead.”

The evening featured a two-course meal, a live DJ, and a photo booth capturing joyful moments among friends.

Add to that the energetic and seemingly endless dancing, it was most certainly a night to remember.

As the final song played, it was clear that this prom was more than just a party — it was a heartfelt farewell to a precious chapter in the book that captures the journey of life.

Take a look at all the celebratory photos from the night below...

1 . Ashton prom 1 Mia W, Lola H, Summer M and Millie S | submit Photo Sales

2 . Ashton prom 2 Sienna L and Phoebe R | submit Photo Sales

3 . Ashton prom 3 Niall D and Imogen H | submit Photo Sales

4 . Ashton prom 4 Millie M and Leah J-D | submit Photo Sales