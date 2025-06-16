Soccer Aid hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott were forced to apologise to viewers during last night’s charity match after England XI manager Tyson Fury repeatedly swore during the broadcast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boxing champion was part of the management team leading the England XI, alongside former Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, Spurs manager Harry Redknapp, Line of Duty star Vicky McClure, Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston and former England goalie David James.

The first big slip up from Tyson came when he and Harry were shown picking the starting line-up in the home dressing room. Ahead of Harry reading out the names who would be hitting the field to start the match, Tyson gave the celeb and legend-filled team a pep talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyson Fury found himself in hot water after swearing twice during the pre-watershed broadcast of Soccer aid 2025. | Getty Images

He said: “75,000 sell-out. Unicef a great cause. Let's not forget these Three Lions on the floor.Let them know how good we are. We are England. We are f****** Spartans. We are Spartans.”

After the moment, which was broadcast live on the pre-watershed show, Dermot and Alex apologised for his language, with Alex adding: “What can I say about Tyson Fury? We do apologise for the swearing, but it is Tyson Fury, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

His second slip-up came during the match itself, when Alex caught up with the England XI manager in the dugout. While analysing England’s impressive first-half performance, he used the word “s**t”. Alex was once again forced to apologise for his language, saying that she would “have a word with him afterwards”.

Boxing champion Tyson Fury and ex-England goalie David James were among the England XI management team at Soccer Aid 2025. | Getty Images

Unfortunately for Tyson, it wasn’t a happy ending on the night, as England went on to lose 5-4 to the World XI. Stars taking part in the annual charity match included Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez, Tom Grennan, Maisie Adams, Richard Gadd, and Big Zuu among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legend Jermain Defoe netted two for England, with Rooney opening the scoring and ex-Lioness Toni Duggan also getting on the score sheet. Tevez scored four on his return to Manchester, while Big Zuu netted the winner for World XI.

The charity match raise just over £15 million for UNICEF, with £2m of this total coming from Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission challenge, that saw him deliver the match ball on foot from London the previous week. The ex-Made In Chelsea star was a doubt for the match after he tore his calf muscle during the challenge that saw him run five marathons and cycle 260 miles in just five days, but he made a brief surprise appearance in the last five minutes of the match.