"We were ripped off.... We sold 30 million records and didn’t end up with anything,” says Coleen Nolan, 59, reflecting on her time with The Nolans, the girl group she joined at just 15.

The Nolans, consisting of Coleen and her sisters, rose to fame between 1979 and 1982, enjoying a string of hits and becoming household names. Despite selling an astounding 30 million records, the financial rewards never matched the group’s success, as Coleen recently revealed to The Telegraph.

Coleen’s experience in the music industry, where the family was paid a weekly wage of £165, left her with a hard-earned perspective on money. “It was quite a lot for a 15-year-old, but looking back, we were taken advantage of,” she says. “A lot of people told us later to go find that money, but of course, you need money to do that.

“But I’m not bitter - it happened to loads of people back in the day.”

Blackpool's Coleen Patricia Nolan, 59, is an English singer, television personality, and author. She was a member one of the world's biggest selling girl groups - The Nolans, in which she sang with her sisters which sold over 30 million records worldwide. She also launched her UK tour of ‘Naked’, a solo show which promises to make audiences laugh and put them in the mood for dancing!

Growing up in a small terraced house in Blackpool, money was always tight for the Nolans. Coleen’s parents, despite their struggles, instilled in her a strong appreciation for money. “I later learned that my mum pawned her wedding rings to get us Christmas presents, but I never heard my parents moan,” she recalls.

Despite being a pop sensation, Coleen has always kept a grounded approach to finances. She bought her first house in Hillingdon, West London, just before her 18th birthday, and has always been a mix of saver and spender.

Recently, she downsized to a smaller house with six acres in Staffordshire, where she plans to have a small farm. “I spend money on animals,” she laughs. “If I’m out shopping, Michael [her partner] will move me away from pet shops because our dogs don’t need any more new beds or leads.”

Coleen admits to being ‘terrible at adulting,’ finding meetings with accountants reminiscent of confusing math lessons at school. Despite having a pension, she is frustrated by the idea of being taxed on it if she wants to access the money. “I don’t see the point,” she says.

While Coleen once enjoyed earning substantial sums from interviews and advertisements, she acknowledges those days are over. “Back in the day, you could get paid £10,000 for an interview and £50,000 for an advert. That extra money was life-changing.”

Ultimately, Coleen understands the limitations of wealth. "Money can make you more comfortable and give you options. But no amount of money could have made the heartbreak of my marriage any easier. I didn't even think about the money."

Despite her ups and downs, Coleen Nolan remains resilient, with a clear-eyed view of the financial highs and lows that have shaped her life.