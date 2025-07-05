The lead singer of the Lottery Winners gave up attending Oasis’ gig to perform at a Lytham show, which was subsequently cancelled.

Lytham Festival was cancelled last night due to adverse weather.

The much anticipated event, which was due to be headlined by Alanis Morissette and The Lottery Winners, was cancelled seconds before the Lottery Winners were expected to take the stage due to high winds and adverse weather affecting the Lytham Green site.

Thomas Rylance, the lead singer of The Lottery Winners, shared on social media he had given up tickets Oasis’ opening night tour in Cardiff to perform at Lytham Festival. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images/Submit

He added some humour to the video announcement of the cancellation and hinted they ‘would come up with a master plan to make it up to you all.’

