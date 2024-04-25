Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Garraway was notably absent from today's episode of Good Morning Britain, raising concerns among viewers. Instead of her usual presence as the main presenter on Thursdays or as a newsreader when Susanna Reid is at the helm, Charlotte Hawkins stepped in alongside Richard Madeley.

Marverine Cole took over the newsreading duties, while the show's hosts mentioned nothing about Kate's unexpected absence. Instead, they delved into a story about five military horses causing chaos in London on Wednesday, leading to a discussion about Charlotte's own equestrian interests and a frightening incident where she was "thrown off a horse" scared by a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to The Sun, Kate is taking a two-day break after a full week of hosting GMB, an ITV representative told the daily. This comes after a challenging period for Kate, who tragically lost her husband, Derek Draper, in January. Derek, a political lobbyist, passed away after a four-year battle with health issues, including a heart attack during the festive season. He had been one of the UK's longest Covid patients.

Kate Garraway

On a recent episode of GMB, Kate openly discussed her efforts to access Derek's pension early to cover his extensive medical expenses. She said despite her TV role, she didn't receive any special treatment when it came to medical bills.