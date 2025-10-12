Local comedian Joey Blower took to social media to suggest a memorial in Blackpool for the late boxer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Ricky Hatton loved Blackpool and I think a statue and memorial on the prom where people could sit and pay respects and also contemplate their own fate would be a wonderful tribute to his memory, legacy and might save 1 person from torment. I already have support from Chris Webb MP and many others so let's make this happen in a town he loved and supported and has many people suffering from MH.”

Joey Blower

Adding: “Please get behind this and let's make this happen. I've no idea if it needs planning permission or how much it will cost but me and my pals pledge £3K to start the funding. You were my friend and brought so much joy to so many.”

A proposal for a statue of Ricky Hatton in Manchester has already been submitted by sculptor Vincent Gray.