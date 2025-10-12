"I think a statue and memorial" - Blackpool's Joey Blower suggests statue for Ricky Hatton

Published 12th Oct 2025
Local comedian Joey Blower took to social media to suggest a memorial in Blackpool for the late boxer.

He said: “Ricky Hatton loved Blackpool and I think a statue and memorial on the prom where people could sit and pay respects and also contemplate their own fate would be a wonderful tribute to his memory, legacy and might save 1 person from torment. I already have support from Chris Webb MP and many others so let's make this happen in a town he loved and supported and has many people suffering from MH.”

Adding: “Please get behind this and let's make this happen. I've no idea if it needs planning permission or how much it will cost but me and my pals pledge £3K to start the funding. You were my friend and brought so much joy to so many.”

A proposal for a statue of Ricky Hatton in Manchester has already been submitted by sculptor Vincent Gray.

