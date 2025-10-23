I asked AI who the 15 most famous people from Lancashire were... here's what it said

From actors to singers to sports stars, there’s certainly no shortage of talent right here in Lancashire.

With this in mind, I asked AI to name the 15 most famous people from Lancashire - excluding those who are sadly no longer with us.

There was a little bit of a mix up at first - I had to tell ChatGPT that I did not want stars from the Greater Manchester and Merseyside towns that have not been Lancashire since 1972- but we got there in the end!

So, here are the most well-known faces from across Lancashire, according to AI and why ChatGPT thinks they’re so influential.

Jordan North (15) Born: Burnley, Lancashire. Known for: BBC Radio 1 DJ, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! runner-up. Why ranked #15: Popular with younger audiences, major UK radio/TV exposure.

Ranvir Singh (14) Born: Preston. Known for: ITV newsreader and presenter. Why ranked #14: Respected journalist with national platform.

Jon Culshaw (13) Born: Ormskirk. Known for: Impressionist, Dead Ringers. Why ranked #13: Long-time UK comedy figure.