Several stars from Hollyoaks are turning to celebrity website for some extra cash.

Hollyoaks has been having a major overhaul over the past few months. Since the production company Lime Pictures announced that there will be major changes for the Channel 4 soap, over 20 cast members have lost their jobs.

Many actors have left the show on their own terms such as Jamie Lomas and Owen Warner but several have been axed including Hollyoaks veteran Stephanie Waring. The actress has starred in the show for over 28 years.

However, it seems the actors are turning to the video messaging website Cameo, in a bid to earn some extra cash. is a website where people can order personalised video messages for a small fee.

Actresses Tamara Wall (Grace Black), Emma Rigby (Hannah Ashworth), Ali Bastian (Becca Dean) and Stephanie Waring (Cindy Cunningham) are all on the website and charging from as little as £24 for a video message.

But it’s not just the girls who are on the website Hollyoaks icon Paul Danan charges a whopping £71 for a video and Will Mellor charges a fee of £59. The video time ranges but can be as short as less than one minute so not a bad way of earning some extra pennies for not that much work.

Cameo first launched in 2017 and was once seen as a desperate way for unemployed celebrities to earn money. However, it’s now an easy way to earn a lot of money in a short time and has even created millionaires.

In 2022 The Inbetweeners actor, James Buckley made headlines when he became the first UK celeb to become a millionaire just from his earnings on the app. Guess it beats joining Only Fans.

Other major names on the website include actress Lindsay Lohan, Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter star Tom Felton and Desperate Housewives actor Jesse Metcalfe.

