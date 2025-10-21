Conan Gray announces huge worldwide tour with Manchester date - here's the details
Conan Gray brings the Wishbone World Tour to the AO Arena on Saturday 9th May 2026!
Following the unforgettable Wishbone Pajama Show tour, Conan Gray is once again hitting the road.
After selling out legendary rooms like Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and Wembley Arena, he’s bringing the Wishbone World Tour to fans around the globe in celebration of his fourth studio album, Wishbone.
The announcement follows Conan’s record-breaking year with Wishbone, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Album Sales chart and Top 3 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest charting debut and biggest sales week of his career.