By Aimee Seddon

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 15:10 BST

The highly anticipated Soccer Aid returns this weekend and leading the England team hopefully to victory is boxer Tyson Fury.

The annual charity football match, founded by Take That star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises millions of pounds for Unicef every year.

The 2025 match will be taking place on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.

England beat the World XI last time out, with manager Peter Schmeichel looking for revenge in 2025 but we’re sure the England manager, Manchester born Tyson, will be hoping to put an end to that dream.

Tyson, who has called Morecambe his home for nearly 20 years, will be assisted in his managerial role by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who is also part of the confirmed line-up.

Wondering who else makes up the England squad for Soccer Aid? Well take a look at the full team sheet below...

1. Soccer Aid's England squad

Take a look at all the celebrities set to be managed by Tyson Fury in the 2025 Soccer Aid. | Getty

Entrepreneur, investor, podcaster and star of Dragons' Den

2. Steven Bartlett

Entrepreneur, investor, podcaster and star of Dragons' Den | Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Journalist and presenter best known for co-hosting The Last Leg

3. Alex Brooker

Journalist and presenter best known for co-hosting The Last Leg | Getty Images for Superhero Serie

Professional football coach and former player, made the most appearances for Manchester United but also played for England

4. Michael Carrick

Professional football coach and former player, made the most appearances for Manchester United but also played for England | Getty Images

