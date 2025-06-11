The annual charity football match, founded by Take That star Robbie Williams in 2006, raises millions of pounds for Unicef every year.

The 2025 match will be taking place on Sunday, June 15 at Old Trafford, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The game is being broadcast on ITV1 and streamed live on ITVX.

England beat the World XI last time out, with manager Peter Schmeichel looking for revenge in 2025 but we’re sure the England manager, Manchester born Tyson, will be hoping to put an end to that dream.

Tyson, who has called Morecambe his home for nearly 20 years, will be assisted in his managerial role by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, who is also part of the confirmed line-up.

Wondering who else makes up the England squad for Soccer Aid? Well take a look at the full team sheet below...

Steven Bartlett - Entrepreneur, investor, podcaster and star of Dragons' Den

Alex Brooker - Journalist and presenter best known for co-hosting The Last Leg

Wayne Rooney - Manchester United legend who is also assisting Tyson Fury in his managerial role