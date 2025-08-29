15 fantastic pictures of pop royalty Olly Murs delighting crowds and switching on Blackpool Illuminations

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2025, 21:17 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 21:35 BST

Pop star Olly Murs has blown away crowds at Blackpool’s big illuminations switch on party.

The Troublemaker- singer belted out his biggest hits to the delight of his adoring fans.

The Radio DJ and TV presenter showed the crowd why he was the nation’s favourite as he danced and sung live.

Here are 12 pictures of Olly’s set at the Blackpool Tower headlands.

Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party

1. Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party

