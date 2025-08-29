The Troublemaker- singer belted out his biggest hits to the delight of his adoring fans.

The Radio DJ and TV presenter showed the crowd why he was the nation’s favourite as he danced and sung live.

Here are 12 pictures of Olly’s set at the Blackpool Tower headlands.

1 . Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party Olly Murs performing at the 2025 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On party | nw Photo: nw Photo Sales