13 celebrities who support Preston North End including Freddie Flintoff & Cody Rhodes

Many of the Lancashire Post readers are of course PNE fans but did you know there were some famous faces amongst The Lilywhites too?
They may seem rich and glamorous, but celebrities are after all just normal people, and like normal people, many are bound to support a football team.
PNE has a whole host of famous fans from Hollywood actors to world renowned musicians and sport stars.
How many of them are you aware of? Take a look below...
1. Famous Lilywhites
13 celebrities who support Preston North End | various
2. Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff
Preston born cricketer turned TV star | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
3. Cody Rhodes
The American WW star last year said: "Wade Barrett has made me a Preston fan, he keeps up with Preston enough for me to know what's going on so I'd say that's the favourite." | Getty Images
4. Stu Bennett
Penwortham born commentator and former WWE star (under the name Wade Barrett) Photo: Neil Cross
