Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show gets off to a great start despite miserable weather

Armed with umbrealls many people ‘flocked’ to Ribchester for the second day of the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:11 BST

The three-day show celebrates agriculture, farming, food, local crafts, showing, show jumping and much more.

It will be held on Friday 21, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July 2023 and back to its former glory the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show is taking place once again on the stunning Salesbury Hall Estate, near to the historic village of Ribchester, alongside the River Ribble.

The three-day show celebrates agriculture, farming, food, local crafts and much more (Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)The three-day show celebrates agriculture, farming, food, local crafts and much more (Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)
There will be an array of agriculture to experience including: beekeeping, ‘heavy horses’, sheep, cattle and more with over 25,000 visitors expected to attend.

Tickets are priced at £14 for an adult on Friday and £17 on Saturday and Sunday, when purchased in advance.

Child tickets (aged five to 15) are £4 Friday and £6 on Saturday and Sunday. Under 5s are free (ticket still required for entry) and a family pass is £30 Friday and £35 Saturday and Sunday. Senior citizens can enter for £10 on Friday and £13 on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free and availiable onsite.

