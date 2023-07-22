The three-day show celebrates agriculture, farming, food, local crafts, showing, show jumping and much more.

It will be held on Friday 21, Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 July 2023 and back to its former glory the Royal Lancashire Agricultural Show is taking place once again on the stunning Salesbury Hall Estate, near to the historic village of Ribchester, alongside the River Ribble.

(Credit: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard)

There will be an array of agriculture to experience including: beekeeping, ‘heavy horses’, sheep, cattle and more with over 25,000 visitors expected to attend.

Tickets are priced at £14 for an adult on Friday and £17 on Saturday and Sunday, when purchased in advance.