X41 Returns for the 2025 Season!

Route X41 provided by D&G Bus will be making a welcome return for the 2025 season – running on 15th, 21st & 22nd March then Monday to Saturday from 28th March 2025 X41 links Stafford, Weston, Uttoxeter, Rocester, Denstone, Alton and Alton Towers Resort – operates on Monday to Saturday, when Alton Towers Resort’s Theme Park is open to the public and is designed to connect with national rail services, at Stafford (0840) and Uttoxeter (0920), achieving seamless travel for employees and visitors to Alton Towers Resort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Route X41 provided by D&G Bus will be making a welcome return for the 2025 season – running on 15th, 21st & 22nd March then Monday to Saturday from 28th March 2025

X41 links Stafford, Weston, Uttoxeter, Rocester, Denstone, Alton and Alton Towers Resort – operates on Monday to Saturday, when Alton Towers Resort’s Theme Park is open to the public and is designed to connect with national rail services, at Stafford (0840) and Uttoxeter (0920), achieving seamless travel for employees and visitors to Alton Towers Resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t forget to PRE-BOOK your entrance tickets into Alton Towers Resort.

X41 Bus at Uttoxeter Railway Station

Kevin Crawford, Area Operations Manager, said “We were overwhelmed by the support we had again in 2024 following feedback to provide a direct bus service between Stafford, Uttoxeter and Alton Towers Resort which X41 provided. We’re very pleased to be able to welcome you back on-board again in 2025. We would encourage as many people as possible to use service X41, to ensure its long-term viability along with helping to free-up the roads through the local countryside to Alton Towers Resort and don’t forget to pre-book your entrance tickets into Aton Towers Resort – Go on Get on Board.”

A fantastic range of single and day return fares along with a Group Day Return Ticket (any 5 people travelling together) will be available:

Take a look at our fantastic X41 fares - To and From Stafford:

· Adult Return (19+): £13.00

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Concession Return (Students (with valid student I.D), Children under 19, concessionary pass holders): £9.00

· Group Return (up to 5 people): £37.00

Also - To and From Uttoxeter:

· Adult Return (19+): £10.00

· Concession Return (Students (with valid student I.D), Children under 19, concessionary pass holders): £7.00

· Group Return (up to 5 people): £30.00

Note: Return tickets are valid for one journey to and from Alton Towers Resort on the date of issue.

M/F

Single tickets are available on the X41 service.

Free concessionary travel is not valid on the X41 service. Full details are also available at: www.dgbus.co.uk