X-Press donates £1,000 to local good causes

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, X-Press Legal Services Lancashire and Bolton has been giving back to the community by donating £1,000 to local charities and good causes. The company invited their conveyancing clients to nominate charities close to their hearts, which then resulted in donations to The Beeches Care Home under the Parkhaven Trust, Farnworth Foodbank, and families affected by the Southport incident.

Recognising the important role care homes play in the lives of so many, X-Press Legal Services donated £500 to The Beeches Care Home, part of the Parkhaven Trust to organise a delightful afternoon tea and entertainment event for residents living with dementia across all three wings of the care home, bringing music and joy to residents, their families, and staff.

Sandy Hennessey, the Director of X-Press Legal Services Lancashire and Bolton, explains why this donation was so special as her late mother was a resident at a care home supported by Parkhaven Trust. “My mum loved the music sessions at her care home, they brought her so much joy and laughter. Knowing how much happiness these moments brought her, we wanted to organise an event which was filled with laughter, singing, and dancing and it was incredible to see just how much the residents enjoyed themselves.”

Another donation of £250 was made to Farnworth Foodbank, where the X-Press team visited to present the cheque. They were struck by the warm and welcoming environment and saw first hand the extensive services the foodbank also provides beyond emergency food parcels. These services include initiatives to help those who are struggling, to regain purpose and get back on their feet.

Tracey Houston, Kathryn Lamport and Sandy Hennessey at Farnworth Foodbank

“This centre is far more than a foodbank. It is run by a team of volunteers who give their time and expertise free of charge,” Sandy commented. “The work they do is nothing short of amazing, and their genuine passion for helping others is truly inspiring. We are proud to support such a vital resource within our community.”

A donation of £250 was also given to support families impacted by the Southport incident last year. X-Press Legal Services hopes this gesture will offer some comfort to those affected by this tragic event.

“We are going to continue supporting charities throughout 2025, helping them continue their amazing work with individuals and families in need."

X-Press Legal Services provides a comprehensive suite of services, including residential and commercial property searches, compliance products, and is accredited with Cyber Essentials Plus, for local conveyancing solicitors.

