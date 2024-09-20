Wrap up a move to an energy efficient new home in Lancashire this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ENJOY a warmer winter and lower energy bills with a move to a new home in Lancashire. It’s estimated homeowners could save more than £2,200 a year on energy bills by making the switch from an older house to a new build home.

With the recent cold snap causing people to switch their heating on or up, Elan Homes is highlighting the benefits of moving to a new home in Lancashire.

Between Acorn Meadows in Broughton; Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss; Rosewood Gardens in Warton; Tower Gardens in Darwen and Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh, the company has a good range of properties available across the county with two to five bedrooms. With some homes ready to be occupied this winter, Elan is offering tailored incentives to help get people moving.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “At this time of year, when the weather turns colder and the darker evenings start setting in, people tend to reach for the heating controls along with the light switch. There’s also a growing awareness of the economic and environmental cost of the energy we use in our homes. Based on Energy Performance Certificate data, the Home Builders Federation estimates the average new build house uses 64% less energy than older house, with the potential to reduce monthly energy bills by £183.

The four-bedroom Hampsfield at Acorn Meadows in Broughton from Elan Homes

“We’re offering to help buyers enjoy those savings and a warmer winter in the comfort of a new home with a range of incentives that can be tailored to their needs. Homeowners could simply trade in their current property with part exchange or we could help them secure a buyer with our EasyMove scheme. Other buyers could receive a 5% gifted deposit contribution or access a lower rate mortgage thanks to Own New Rate Reducer. We’d encourage buyers to speak to our sales teams who’ll be able to guide them through their options.”

Acorn Meadows in Broughton offers a choice of four and five-bedroom homes available. Prices start from £374,995 for a four-bedroom detached Hampsfield with flooring and blinds throughout, breakfast bar and dishwasher, vanity to the cloakroom and family bathroom, plus wardrobes to the second bedroom. This home is available with either a 5% deposit contribution or part exchange of EasyMove.

Redwood Gardens in Marton Moss features three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £239,995. Selected properties including flooring throughout and turf to rear garden. Incentives available include a choice of 5% deposit contribution, Own New Rate Reducer or part exchange.

Rosewood Gardens in Warton includes two to five-bedroom homes. Subject to criteria, a three-bedroom Torver can be purchased at a discount to market value of £159,039. A four-bedroom detached Hawthorne is available with carpets, blinds and light fittings from £374,995 with the offer of a 5% deposit contribution, part exchange or EasyMove.

Tower Gardens in Darwen features three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £219,995. The four-bedroom detached Alston includes flooring throughout and turf to the rear garden and is priced from £314,995. It can be purchased using part exchange.

Whittingham Fold in Goosnargh is nearing a sell-out with the final three four-bedroom homes now on sale. There’s even the chance to own the show home, which has been decorated throughout and includes flooring, plus an upgraded kitchen, for £399,995.