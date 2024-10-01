Women’s Life Coach Daniella Macpherson Takes the Leap: Skydiving for Women’s Aid Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a courageous act to raise money and awareness for domestic abuse, Daniella Macpherson, 24, a women's life coach from Lancashire, is set to skydive in January 2025. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Daniella's mission is deeply personal, and her leap from 15,000 feet symbolises her commitment to helping others break free from volatile situations and embark on their journey to recovery.

Macpherson, who has dedicated her career to empowering women, hopes her skydive will not only generate significant funds for Women's Aid, a leading charity supporting victims of domestic abuse, but also inspire others to speak out against this pervasive issue. "Domestic abuse thrives in silence," Macpherson asserts. "By sharing my story and taking this leap, I want to encourage others to speak up and seek the help they deserve."

The skydiving event will take place at the Black Knights skydiving centre in January 2025, with all donations going directly to Women's Aid. The charity provides crucial support services, including emergency shelters, counselling, and legal advice, to those affected by domestic violence.

Macpherson's decision to skydive is to show others that you can thrive after domestic abuse and your mind is your only limit. "Skydiving is about confronting fear head-on and embracing the unknown," she explains. "That's what escaping an abusive situation can feel like—terrifying and uncertain. But once you take that step, the possibilities for a brighter future are endless."

Supporters can contribute to Macpherson's fundraising efforts through her dedicated donation page, with many already rallying behind her cause. Her clients, friends, and family have expressed immense pride in her bravery and dedication to the cause.

Through doing this sky dive, Daniella Macpherson aims to shine a spotlight on the often-hidden struggles of domestic abuse survivors and galvanise a community of support and solidarity. "If even one person feels empowered to seek help because of this skydive, it will all be worth it," she says.

To learn more about Daniella Macpherson's Skydive for Women's Aid or to make a donation, visit her official fundraising page. Together, we can help break the cycle of domestic abuse and support survivors on their path to recovery.

Daniella adds, “If you would like to support my skydiving fundraiser for Women’s Aid or have any questions about the cause, please feel free to reach out to me via email at [email protected] or connect with me on social media at [https://www.instagram.com/daniellascoaching] or [https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61561130940578]. I’d love to hear from you and discuss how we can work together to make a difference for those affected by domestic abuse.”

Alternatively, if you would like to access Daniella Macpherson's coaching services, you can visit her website at [The Self Help Space] or contact her via her email address or social media. Here, you’ll find more information about her work as a women’s life coach and how she can help you on your personal journey to healing and empowerment. You can also find her self-love journal book via her website, designed for anyone struggling with their mental health or low self-esteem.