Win £10,000 cash and free products at SPAR stores across Lancashire for an instant January boost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Community retailer SPAR has launched a new way for shoppers to win this month, by playing the free Frozen Fortune game on their smartphone, tablet or computer with an amazing pool of 400,000 instant rewards on big brand products up for grabs.
SPAR is giving away four £10,000 grand prizes, and as people begin to dream of adventures and travels for 2025, a £200 holiday voucher will also be given away every day until the competition ends on the 19th of February.
Shoppers can also win instant prizes from a huge array of brands including:
- Pepsi Max
- McVities Jaffa Cakes
- Aero or Milkybar Block
- Sour Patch Kids
- Cadbury's Chocolate Multipack
- Magnum Ice Cream
- Aero or Munchies pouches
- Haribo Bags
- McCains French Fries
To win, shoppers can visit www.frozenfortune.co.uk and play the daily Ice Breaker game. More than 1,300 SPAR stores across the country are taking part where customers can claim their prizes for an instant mood lift this January.
Lancashire has nearly 100 stores taking part across the county including:
- SPAR Bridge Chapel Street, Blackburn
- SPAR St Anne’s Road, Blackpool
- SPAR Campbell Street, Bolton
- SPAR Padiham Road, Burnley
- SPAR Edisford Road, Clitheroe
- SPAR Willow Lane, Lancaster
- SPAR Picadilly, Manchester
- SPAR Fulwood, Preston
- SPAR Wheeley, Wigan
Philippa Harrington at SPAR says: “We are excited to launch our Frozen Fortune competition and reward four lucky shoppers with £10,000 of ice-cold cash each to start 2025 in style. We can't wait to give shoppers a little bit back at the beginning of the year when budgets are tighter, and people are seeking something uplifting.”