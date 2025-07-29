Whittakers Butchers inspire next generation of NLTG Apprentices

Whittakers Butchers in Oswaldtwistle is inspiring the next generation of catering and hospitality Apprentices through a unique farm-to-fork experience, combining a chef masterclass with visits to both their family-run butcher’s shop and Houlker Barn Farm.

Apprentices from North Lancs Training Group (NLTG) recently took part in the chef masterclass, which was also attended by MasterChef: The Professionals winner Dan Merriman.

During the session, butcher Jack Rushworth expertly butchered half a lamb, showing students the different cuts and sharing insights into traditional butchery skills. The Apprentices then put their skills into practice by preparing a variety of lamb-inspired dishes.

The experience continued with a visit to Whittakers Butchers’ shop on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle, where NLTG explored a wide selection of fresh meats, including marinated chickens, gaining a real understanding of the quality and care that goes into local meat production.

To complete the farm-to-fork journey, NLTG also visited nearby Houlker Barn Farm - just two miles from the shop - where Jack, alongside his father and grandfather, runs a family farm raising cattle and sheep that supply meat to Whittakers Butchers. The farm visit offered a firsthand look at livestock rearing and sustainable farming practices.

Penny Thomson, Apprenticeship Manager at NLTG said: “This combined masterclass and farm visit was an incredible opportunity to inspire our Apprentices. Experiencing the full journey from farm to plate brings the catering and hospitality industry to life and motivates our students to pursue their careers with passion and confidence.”

Jack Rushworth said: “I really enjoyed showing the guys from NLTG around the farm and the butcher’s shop. Sharing the butchery demonstration and cooking with them was rewarding - helping them understand the skill and care involved encourages the next generation to keep these important trades alive.”

Whittakers Butchers has been serving the Oswaldtwistle community for 47 years, originally founded by current owner John Whittaker’s father before moving to its current location.

You can learn more about NLTG by visiting www.nltg.co.uk or by calling 01254 395 355.