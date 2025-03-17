Whitechapel Players’ special act for Rosemere

Members of the Whitechapel Players came together to stage a special act – the hand-over of £1,000 to charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

They raised £700 of their donation by organising an interval raffle during November’s three-night village hall run of their production of “Dirty Dusting”, a risqué comedy that proved a huge audience hit.

The show was directed by longstanding player Jenny File, who is currently a patient at Rosemere Cancer Centre where she is being treated for lung cancer. Jenny’s experience inspired the fundraising.

Jenny said: “My treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre has been brilliant.

Jenny, front row, second left, is joined by fellow players Maggie Sirmon, far left, and Julie Cowell with, back row left to right, Harry Norris, Gordon File, Phil Cowell, Peter Worthington, Lesley Hutcheson and Pete O’Reilly in presenting Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s Sue Swire, front row, far right, with their donation

“I’m very grateful to all the staff for their care and to members of the Whitechapel Players and everyone who has helped to raise this donation.”

Jenny’s fellow players voted to top up the money raised by the raffle with £300 from group funds.

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We’re very grateful to Jenny and the players plus their audiences for this fabulous community donation.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk

The players’ next production is on Friday, May 2, when the group will work with professional performers Badapple Theatre Company to stage the uplifting wartime drama “The Thankful Village” at the Cross Keys Inn, Whitechapel. Tickets are now on sale at £10 each.