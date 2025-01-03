Where There’s a Will There’s a Way to Win at Weight Loss!

Alwyn, with trousers she can now fit into a single leg of

After doubting herself for years and finding herself in a rut, Alwyn decided to pick up the fight and tackle being overweight once and for all.

Alwyn Savage, 65 from Accrington, had spent many years struggling with her weight. She says “Looking back, I’ve battled with being overweight for most of my adult life. I’d tried many fad diets along the way, losing a stone or two but the weight always went back on, and it just seemed like an endless battle that I was never going to win – so I simply stopped trying, what was the point?”

Alwyn distinctly remembers the night she decided to give weight loss one last try. “I remember being sat on the sofa eating a large bag of crisps and drinking red wine, feeling sorry for myself. It was the anniversary of my divorce, and I was miserable. I saw an advert on Facebook for Slimming World, and it was like a lightbulb went off in my head. Maybe this was the answer.”

Alwyn found the details of her local Slimming World group and went along to find out more – to see if this would be the change she knew she needed. “I sat outside in the car trying to pluck up the courage to go through the door. I was scared that people might judge me; I felt so ashamed of seeing my weight on the scales. I’d put this off for so long, what if I failed?”

Alwyn, trekking in Sri Lanka

But Alwyn needn’t have worried. After taking that first step into the venue, she was instantly welcomed by a room full of friendly people and the warm smile of consultant, Karen Crawshaw. Alwyn says “I felt at home straight away. I sat with Karen and listened in amazement as she explained Slimming World’s Extra Easy eating plan to me – Food Optimising. Realising I could enjoy eating my favourite foods, with a few changes, and still lose weight was a revelation. Finally, I’d found something that might actually work for me. A healthy way of cooking and eating that would fit into my busy lifestyle and not see me having to miss out socially. I couldn’t believe how much my mindset changed on that very first night in group. I was so excited to get started.”

The rising cost of obesity in the UK has soared from £58bn in 2020 to £98bn, with two thirds of the adults living with overweight or obesity. The nation is in a fight for weight loss.

Yet, there is a much bigger battle – for self. People who want to lose weight are increasingly feeling lost, desperate and hopeless – their self-confidence and self-belief that anything can help them, worn away.

A new survey of more than 2,000 UL adults commissioned by the UK and Ireland’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, Slimming World reveals that 50% of UK adults say they’ve put off even trying to lose weight. More than one in five people (22%) say they’ve delayed losing weight for three years or more, with many saying that has impacted their health and caused them to gain even more weight.

Alwyn, after losing weight

However, there is good news. As Alwyn discovered that very first night in her Slimming World group, there is a way people can win the battle for self, rebuild their hope and optimism and achieve a healthy, lasting weight loss.

With the support of her weekly Slimming World group, Alwyn lost 6st 11.5lbs by Christmas 2023. She says “The encouragement from consultant, Karen and my fellow members was invaluable. The power of the group gave me such confidence – being surrounded by people who understood made me realise I was not alone. We had a shared confidence and belief in what we were achieving, I’ve never experienced that kind of support before, and it was hugely uplifting. I felt unstoppable”

After winning her weight loss battle, Alwyn has found a whole new lease on life. “I am so much more active than before. I discovered a love for the great outdoors and will happily go walking for miles. In February 2024, I had the time of my life on a trekking holiday in Sri Lanka – I would never have dreamed that possible before losing the weight.”

And it’s not just physical changes that Alwyn is enjoying – her self-esteem and self-pride has soared, giving her the confidence to talk to people in the community, finding herself elected on to the Accrington Stanley Supporters Trust board and setting up a disability supporters group.

Alwyn, before losing weight

“I can’t believe how much my life has changed. I put my faith in Food Optimising, in my consultant, Karen and in my group on that very first night and I’ve never looked back! I’ve made the switch from short-term fad dieting to adopting a whole new lifestyle – filled with healthy cooking/eating and regular exercise. I know that this time, I’ve made permanent changes, and I know that I have the support of my group behind me for life.”

